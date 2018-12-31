Union Pacific employee killed in western Kansas accident

OAKLEY — Officials from the Union Pacific Railroad are investigating an accident in Logan County that resulted in the death of a railroad employee.

UP spokeswomen Hannah Bolte said Monday the incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday in Oakley near the crossing of U.S. 83 and East Front Street.

Bolte said she couldn’t go into detail about the incident because the investigation is ongoing and the company is making notifications to family.

“Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with that employee’s family,” Bolte said.