GREAT BEND – Tammy Jo Hayes, 59, passed away December 26, 2018, at her home in Great Bend. She was born August 24, 1959, at Spearman, Texas, to Ambrose and Victoria (Brack) Kramer.

Tammy grew up in Great Bend, moved to Larned where she lived for 17 years and then 4 years ago, she moved back to Great Bend. She worked for the Larned State Hospital as a mental health tech. Tammy loved to crochet, garden and collect cookie jars.

Survivors include, three sons, Heath Kramer of Benton, Louisiana, Jamie Sparks and wife Ashley of Wichita, and Terry Sparks and wife Kimberly of Otis; two daughters, Bobbie Driscoll of Salina and Tracy Vsetecka and husband Jason of Great Bend; three brothers, Robert Patrick of Topeka, Ross Kramer and wife Jennifer of Kansas City, Kansas, and Michael Bradley Kramer and wife Angie of Larned; five sisters, Rose Lind of WaKeeney, Becky Kramer Lloyd of Larned, Cindy Schetrom of Great Bend, Patricia Garner of Kansas City, Missouri, and Sandra Thompson of Russell; and 20 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ambrose and Victoria Brack; her step-mother, Anna May Kramer; one brother, David Walker; and one sister, Fatima Simpson.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday, December 28, 2018 at Bryant Funeral Home, with the family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with Pastor Curt Reinhardt presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery North, Great Bend. Memorials are suggested to the Tammy Jo Hayes Funeral Expense Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

