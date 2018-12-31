Police: Kansas felon used stolen truck during kidnapping

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged kidnapping and a long list of additional charges.

Just after 11p.m Sunday, police responded to the Traveler’s Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Boulevard in Topeka on the report of a kidnapping, according to Lt. John Trimble. They were able to make contact with a witness to the incident who led them to the victim. He told police had he been approached by 36-year-old Joshua William Banfield, Sr. who brandished a handgun and ordered the victim into a truck. Banfield then drove the victim throughout the city and repeatedly struck him in the face with the handgun before bringing him back to the motel.

Officers were able to locate Banfield at the motel where he was taken into custody without incident. The investigation showed the truck that Banfield used was a stolen vehicle. The handgun used in this incident was also recovered. Banfield was also found to be a convicted felon which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

He also had a felony Shawnee County Warrant for a Probation violation with the initial charge being possession of stolen property.

He was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and booked in on requested charges of Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, FelonyPossession of Stolen Property X2 and the Felony Warrant, according to Trimble. Banfield has previous convictions for theft and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.