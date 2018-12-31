Monday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs clinched their third consecutive AFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a 35-3 whitewash of the Oakland Raiders. Patrick Mahomes threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns, making him the second quarterback in NFL history with at least 5,000 yards passing and 50 TDs in a season. The Raiders never gave themselves a shot after turning the ball over on their first four possessions.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Derek Culver came off the bench to score 11 points and grab 11 rebounds for his first career double-double and West Virginia beat Lehigh 69-59. In only his second game in a Mountaineers uniform, Culver’s pair of layups late in the game proved to be the difference in the win for WVU (8-4).

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens captured the AFC North title with a 26-24 victory over Cleveland, and the Indianapolis Colts knocked both Pittsburgh and Tennessee out of the postseason by beating the Titans, 33-17. The Kansas City Chiefs clobbered the Raiders, 35-3 to win the AFC West and a first-round bye, New England rolled to a 38-3 win over the New York Jets to take the No. 2 seed, and Houston clinched the AFC South with a 20-3 victory against Jacksonville. The AFC wild-card matchups have the Texans hosting the Colts and the Chargers visiting Baltimore.

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles grabbed the final NFC playoff berth with a 24-0 shutout and Minnesota’s 24-10 loss to Chicago. The Los Angeles Rams beat San Francisco, 48-32 to take the No. 2 seed in the NFC postseason and a first-round bye. The NFC wild-card round will have the Eagles taking on the Bears in Chicago and the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Seattle Seahawks.

MIAMI (AP) — Mark Richt has stepped down as Miami’s football coach, saying he was not forced out, and that the decision to retire was his. Miami struggled to a 7-6 record this season, falling to Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday night. The Hurricanes have lost nine of their last 16 games going back to a 10-0 start last season.

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston has fired coach Major Applewhite after two seasons. The Cougars lost four of their last five games after starting 7-1 and earning a ranking in the AP Top 25 for one week in late October. Houston finished its season with a 70-14 loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. Houston went 7-5 in Applewhite’s first season, capped by a 33-27 loss to Fresno State in the Hawaii Bowl.

Sunday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final New England 38 N-Y Jets 3

Final Detroit 31 Green Bay 0

Final Atlanta 34 Tampa Bay 32

Final Houston 20 Jacksonville 3

Final Dallas 36 N-Y Giants 35

Final Buffalo 42 Miami 17

Final Carolina 33 New Orleans 14

Final Chicago 24 Minnesota 10

Final Baltimore 26 Cleveland 24

Final Seattle 27 Arizona 24

Final L.A. Chargers 23 Denver 9

Final L.A. Rams 48 San Francisco 32

Final Philadelphia 24 Washington 0

Final Kansas City 35 Oakland 3

Final Pittsburgh 16 Cincinnati 13

Final Indianapolis 33 Tennessee 17

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Michigan 74 Binghamton 52

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Orlando 109 Detroit 107

Final Minnesota 113 Miami 104

Final Toronto 95 Chicago 89

Final Dallas 105 Oklahoma City 103

Final Portland 129 Philadelphia 95

Final L.A. Lakers 121 Sacramento 114