Kan. teen in custody for armed robbery that left another teen dead

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting during an armed robbery have a teenager in custody.

Just after 2:45 p.m, Friday, police responded to a shooting at the B & H Fast Trip, 2796 S. Seneca in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Police located a 16-year-old suspect with a gunshot wound. The investigation revealed three unknown male suspects including the 16-year-old suspect entered the store, pointed handguns at an employee and customers, demanding money.

The suspects took money and cigarettes. During the robbery, an armed 42-year-old male customer pulled out his firearm and fired multiple shots toward the suspects, striking the 16-year-old. The other three suspects fled the business. On Monday, police reported they have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the robbery. He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on three counts of aggravated robbery, according to Davidson. Police are looking for two other known suspects.

In addition to the incident on South Seneca, police believe the suspects were were involved in an armed robbery at 12:10 p.m. on Friday at the Family Dollar Store, 936 S. Woodlawn in Wichita. A 59-year-old female employee reported three unknown suspects entered the store, pointed handguns at her and demanded property. The suspects who then fled the business took money and cigarettes.