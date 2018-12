DECEMBER 31, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: SMALL WOOD DESK, FLIP PHONE, VHS TAPES. 620-786-1945

WANTED: 1100X20 TRUCK TIRES, 2 TON ELECTRIC HOIST, 2000/3000 PROPANE TANK. 620-285-5288

FOR SALE: TROLLING MOTOR FOR A BOAT, HAND TOOLS, 33-1/3 RECORD ALBUMS. 620-639-1770

FOR SALE: SCHWINN AIR DYNE EXERCISER. FREE: 2 – 8′ LIGHT FIXTURES. 620-793-0267

FOR SALE: 6 TIRES 245/65/17, 2 – 10 GALLON FISH TANKS, 4 BIRD CAGES. 620-792-7074

FOR SALE: BATHROOM VANITY COUNTER TOP, BLACK & DECKER FOOD PROCESSOR, WOMEN’S SNOW BOOTS (7). 620-617-9083

FOR SALE: BUMPER FOR A 1953 FORD PU. 620-792-2862

WANTED: CHEST TYPE FREEZER 785-483-1722

FOR SALE: 1973 C70 GIN POLE TRUCK, LITTLE RASCAL MOBILITY SCOOTER. WANTED: HANKSCRAFT HUMIDIFIER. 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: WHITE CLOTHES DRYER W/CORD, ANTIQUE OAK WOODEN BED. 620-791-7510

FOR SALE: LEATHER BUCKET SEATS FROM A MID NINETIES T-BIRD, 4X12 SHEET OF ALUMINUM, 2 BARETTA PISTOLS 9MM & 45 620-793-0979

FOR SALE: SUPERIOR 2 PERSON HOT TUB (110/220), TIRES 31/10.50/15 & RIMS, TONY LLAMA 9-1/2 D COWBOY BOOTS. 620-639-2934

FOR SALE: 1946 FORD 2N TRACTOR (BROKE LINKAGE), HEAVY DUTY 220 EXTENSION CORD. 620-285-1241

WANTED: 2 WHEEL TRAILER W/GRAIN TANK 30/50 BUSHELS, CLEAR PLASTIC JUGS W/LIDS. 620-793-0145

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & AND HAVE A HAPPY & PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR!