Cop Shop (12/28 – 12/30)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/28)

Theft

At 1:30 p.m. a theft was reported at 120 Avenue & NW 190 Road.

Structure Fire

At 8:17 p.m. a fire was reported at 341 SW 60 Road.

12/29

Injury Accident

At 4:27 p.m. an accident was reported at E. Barton County Road & E. US 56.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (12/28)

Convulsions / Seizures

At 3:04 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2722 17th Street.

Theft

At 11:07 a.m. Presto, 2337 Washington, reported a juvenile stealing items.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:54 p.m. an officer arrested Jordan Trevino on a GBMC warrant and narcotics violation at 1026 Madison Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:34 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Williams Street.

Criminal Damage

At 4:51 p.m. a report of his vehicle being keyed at 4107 10th Street was made.

Warrant Arrest

At 5:33 p.m. an officer arrested Tiffany Parr at Jefferson Street & Lakin Avenue on a Reno County District Court warrant.

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:37 p.m. an accident was reported at 5930 Eisenhower Ct.

12/29

Battery

At 1:38 a.m. a disturbance was reported at 1109 Main Street.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 2:17 a.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 17th Street & Washington.

Criminal Damage

At 7:27 a.m. a report of the back window on her vehicle being damaged at 1400 Tyler Street was made.

Diabetic Problems

At 8:33 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1216 Jefferson Street.

Criminal Damage

At 10:35 a.m. a report of Raul Rivera damaging her vehicle and violating a PFA was made at 1108 Morton Street.

Theft

At 10:53 a.m. theft of a blue 2002 Mercury Cougar sometime over the past three months was reported at 1108 Morton Street. Vehicle was entered into NCIC.

Fire

At 11:46 a.m. smoke coming from a parked vehicle was reported at 910 Stone Street.

Criminal Damage

At 11:58 a.m. damage to a food truck was reported at 1432 10th Street.

Stroke

At 12:48 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2601 Jackson Street.

Chest Pain

At 1:37 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1615 16th Street in Hoisington.

Warrant Arrest

At 4 p.m. an officer arrested Deborah Carrasco at 1216 Jefferson Street on a Barton County warrant.

Injury Accident

At 4:27 p.m. assisted BTSO with traffic control at E. Barton County Road & E. US 56 Highway.

Diabetic Problems

At 5:56 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2920 Quivira Avenue.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 10:22 p.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop for BTSO at Broadway & Stone Street.

12/30

Domestic

At 12:30 p.m. a report of being battered by Dalton Miller was made at 811 Grant Street Apt. 415. Miller was arrested and booked in lieu of bond.

Theft

At 6:08 p.m. theft of checks was reported at 2501 Lakin Avenue.

Criminal Damage

At 7:06 p.m. a report of a juvenile damaging items in the residence at 1515 Morton Street was made.

Theft

At 9:54 p.m. theft of medication was reported at 2710 19th Street.

Breathing Problems

At 10:58 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1314 4th Street.