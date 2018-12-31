Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (12/28 – 12-30)

12/28

BOOKED: Jose Villegas of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Zachary Younger of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $977.50 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $972.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Awaustine Estrella on Barton County District Court case for aggravated assault, bond in lieu of $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Shelbie Ellis of Salina on Rice County District Court warrant for hold. Saline County District Court warrant for Rice County hold.

BOOKED: Jordan Trevino on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250 C/S. Barton County District Court case for possession of controlled substance with a bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Justin Peterson of Wichita on Russell County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Sasha Kirksey on Reno County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Melissa Slack of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Tiffany Parr of Great Bend on Reno County warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $5,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Aaron Pohlman of Ellinwood on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Ashley E. Feil on BCDC warrant for probation violation after serving.

RELEASED: Thomas Alvis on BCDC case for time served.

RELEASED: Zachary Younger of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court after posting a $977.50 cash only bond. GBMC warrant for contempt of court after posting a $972.50 cash only bond.

RELEASED: Garrett Buckbee of Ellinwood on BTDC case for domestic battery, criminal damage to property after receiving an 18-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Jose Villegas of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Sammy Jahay on BTDC warrants for probation violation. Released to probation per Judge McPherson.

RELEASED: Sasha Kirksey of Wichita on BCDC warrant for failure to appear, released to 24 months probation per Judge McPherson. Released on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted $1,000 bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding. Sedgwick County District Court warrant for contempt of court, posted bond amount of $500 through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding. Newton Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, posted $1,000 bond through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding. Reno County District Court warrant for probation violation, posted bond of $2,500 through Dyn-O-Mite Bail Bonding.

12/29

BOOKED: Deborah Carrasco of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,500 cash only and has to be paid by defendant.

BOOKED: Joshua Anderson of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Tammy Lowe on GBMC serve sentence on cases with a serve sentence.

12/30

BOOKED: Cody Garrett of Hoisington on HMC case for domestic battery, bond set at $2,500 or 18-hour OR.

BOOKED: Alexandra L. Dirreen on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Dalton Miller of Great Bend on GBMC case for domestic battery, bond set in lieu of $1,000.

RELEASED: Alexandra L. Dirreen on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Steven Davis on BCDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Milissa Slack of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Aaron Pohlman of Ellinwood on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Cody Garrett of Hoisington on HMC case for domestic battery, released on 18-hour bond.