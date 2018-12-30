Sunday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Udoka Azubuike scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds in his return from an ankle injury, and No. 5 Kansas cruised to a 87-63 win over Eastern Michigan. Azubuike hit the ground running after missing four games, scoring seven points in the first six minutes, highlighted by a couple of and-one dunks.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State’s Kamau Stokes scored 20 points, including a series of clutch 3-pointers after George Mason had mounted a charge, and the Wildcats held on for a shaky 59-58 victory Saturday night. Xavier Sneed added 13 points and Barry Brown had 12 for Kansas State. The Wildcats led by 20 in the second half before George Mason missed a chance to take the lead in the final seconds.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — After a cautious start, Oklahoma State pushed the tempo and let the 3-point darts fly in a 69-59 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Cameron McGriff had 15 points and 11 rebounds while Thomas Dziagwa made four 3- pointers, three in the second half, for 12 points as OSU concluded its nonconference slate at 6-6. Transfer Curtis Jones, playing his second home game, added 12 points.

National Headlines

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns as top-ranked Alabama beat No. 4 Oklahoma 45-34 at the Orange Bowl to advance to the CFP national championship game. The Heisman Trophy runner-up completed 24 of 27 passes, with scores to four receivers. Tagovailoa helped the Tide take a 28-0 through the first 17 minutes. Josh Jacobs rushed for 98 yards and Damien Harris had two rushing touchdowns for Alabama.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Second-ranked Clemson advanced to the CFP national championship game as true freshman Trevor Lawrence threw for 327 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-3 rout of No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl. Lawrence was 27 for 39 and did not throw an interception against a Notre Dame defense that had been one of the best in the country. Freshman receiver Justyn Ross had six catches for 148 yards, including scoring grabs of 42 and 52 yards in the first half. Travis Etienne had a 62-yard scoring run in the third quarter and finished with 109 yards on 14 carries.

ATLANTA (AP) — Lamical Perine had a 5-yard scoring catch and 53-yard touchdown run to lead 10th-ranked Florida’s strong rushing attack in a 41-15 rout of No. 8 Michigan in the Peach Bowl. The Gators racked up 257 yards rushing while Feleipe Franks ran and passed for touchdowns to help Florida cap a 10-3 season in their first year under Dan Mullen. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson led Florida’s defense with two interceptions, including one returned 30 yards for a touchdown.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks continue to own the NBA’s top winning percentage after dominating the first half of a 129-115 win against the Brooklyn Nets. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Bucks improved to 25-10. Khris Middleton scored 29 points despite a quad injury, while former Net Brook Lopez added 24 on 7-of-15 shooting from the 3-point arc.

UNDATED (AP) — Jamal Murray nailed a career-high nine 3-pointers and finished with 46 points to guide the Denver Nuggets past the Suns, 122-118 in Phoenix. Nikola Jokic added 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Denver, which blew most of a 23-point, second-half deficit before improving to a Western Conference-leading 23-11. And James Harden reached the 40-point mark for the third straight game by finishing with 41 in the Houston Rockets’ ninth win in 10 games, 108-104 at New Orleans.

Saturday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (3) Tennessee 96 Tennessee Tech 53

Final (5) Kansas 87 E. Michigan 63

Final (6) Nevada 86 Utah 71

Final (8) Michigan St. 88 N. Illinois 60

Final (12) Auburn 95 North Florida 49

Final (13) Ohio St. 82 High Point 64

Final (14) North Carolina 82 Davidson 60

Final W. Kentucky 83 (15) Wisconsin 76

Final (16) Kentucky 71 Louisville 58

Final Princeton 67 (17) Arizona St. 66

Final (19) Mississippi St. 103 BYU 81

Final (21) Buffalo 87 Canisius 72

Final (22) Houston 80 NJIT 59

Final (24) Iowa 72 Bryant 67

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Milwaukee 129 Brooklyn 115

Final Washington 130 Charlotte 126

Final Houston 108 New Orleans 104

Final Atlanta 111 Cleveland 108

Final Boston 112 Memphis 103

Final Utah 129 N-Y Knicks 97

Final Denver 122 Phoenix 118

Final Golden State 115 Portland 105

Final San Antonio 122 L.A. Clippers 111