Remembering to keep Fido and Sparky warm during the winter

The temperatures are supposed to warm up as we head further into the week, but recent winter storms are a reminder to pet owners to take proper care of your animals.

Golden Belt Humane Society Director Heather Acheson says if your pets have to stay outside, make sure you are providing a windbreak from the elements. The windbreak might mean a tarp or blanket. Pet owners will also want to keep an eye on water dishes and consider heated water dishes to prevent freezing.

Straw and straw bales are a good insulator to consider in the dog house or kennel to keep your animals warm. Acheson warns pet owners on just placing blankets down because once the blankets get damp they will not keep the animal warm.

Neglecting your pets or failing to protect them from the elements can get you in trouble with City of Great Bend ordinances.

There are some dangers with heat lamps becoming too hot for pets and potentially starting a fire, but Acheson says heated pet mats work great.