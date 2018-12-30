Monday Weather

Monday
A slight chance of snow before noon, then a slight chance of drizzle and snow between noon and 2pm, then a slight chance of snow after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -9. Blustery, with a north wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
New Year’s Day
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 46.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 27.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 50.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 46.