Monday Weather

Monday A slight chance of snow before noon, then a slight chance of drizzle and snow between noon and 2pm, then a slight chance of snow after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -9. Blustery, with a north wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

New Year’s Day Mostly cloudy, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 27.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.