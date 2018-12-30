Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Monday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A         “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by John O’Connor. Guests include David Gonzales from Achieve Rehab in Great Bend (Encore Presentation)

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-2PM       Military Bowl – Cincinnati vs Virginia Tech 

2P-6PM          Liberty Bowl – Missouri vs Oklahoma State

6P-9P             ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz” 

9P-MID           ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”