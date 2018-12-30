Moffett Stadium in Larned to undergo renovations

The very first game ever played at Moffett Stadium in Larned was May 2, 1937. More than 2,500 people were in attendance to see the Kansas Governor help dedicate the stadium that day. More than 80 years of history resides at Moffett Stadium.

Larned High School baseball coach Chad Erway’s family has invested a lot of time into maintaining and improving the facility over the years.

Erway says many organizations came together to make more improvements to the stadium in 2019.

The Golden Belt Community Foundation awarded the City of Larned $4,000 from the Improvement Endowment Fund and Amos Bayer Endowment Fund to support the Moffett Stadium renovations. The locker rooms will be sealed to prevent further water damage.

Other plans include replacing the batting cages and purchasing field tarps.

The Amos Bayer Endowment Fund also shelled out $9,000 to assist with repairs to the Stafford Recreation Building roof.