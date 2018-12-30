Kansas man dies after pickup rollover crash

THOMAS COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 2:30p.m. Sunday in Thomas County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford pickup driven by Jarrod S. Taylor, 39, Colby, was southbound on Thomas County Road 11 eight miles north of Levant.

The pickup left the roadway to the left and the driver overcorrected. The pickup came back onto the roadway and rolled into the east ditch.

Taylor was transported to Citizen’s Medical Center where he died. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.