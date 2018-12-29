Teen dies after shot by customer during Kan. robbery

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting during a robbery and have confirmed the death of a 16-year-old suspect.

Just after 2:45 p.m, Friday, police responded to a shooting at the B & H Fast Trip, 2796 S. Seneca in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Police located a suspect with a gunshot wound. The investigation revealed three unknown male suspects including 16-year-old suspect entered the store, pointed handguns at an employee and customers, demanding money.

The suspects took money and cigarettes. During the robbery, an armed 42-year-old male customer pulled out his firearm and fired multiple shots toward the suspects, striking the 16-year-old. The other three suspects fled the business.

In addition, the incident is believed to be related to an earlier robbery at 12:10 p.m. on Friday at the Family Dollar Store, 936 S. Woodlawn in Wichita. A 59-year-old female employee reported three unknown suspects entered the store, pointed handguns at her and demanded property. The suspects who then fled the business took money and cigarettes.