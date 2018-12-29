Sheriff: Kansas man dies after car stuck on Barton Co. road

BARTON COUNTY — One person died in an accident early Saturday in Barton County.

Just after 8:45a.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to the 10 block of Southwest 140 Avenue twelve miles west and one mile south of the city of Great Bend on the Pawnee County line, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir.

Initially deputies believed it was a routine stuck vehicle call, but upon arrival they discovered the body of a man identified as Ronald Reuber, 68, Nickerson, laying near the vehicle.

Investigation at the scene indicates the 2018 Ford Escort became stuck approximately 50 yards south of 10 Road in the east ditch.

Barton County Coroner Dr. E. L. Jones was called the scene to assist with the investigation. Examination of the scene indicates the Reuber died due to health related issues compounded by hypothermia, according to Bellendir.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Great Bend Fire Department EMS and the Kansas Highway Patrol. Foul play is not suspected.