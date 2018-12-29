Saturday Sports Headlines

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gardner Minshew II threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and No. 12 Washington State stopped No. 25 Iowa State on a late two-point conversion in a 28-26 victory in the Alamo Bowl. Minshew passed for 299 yards to help Washington State (11-2) set a school record for wins in a season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs safety Eric Berry missed practice Friday after the heel injury that kept him out most of the season acted up, leaving his status for Sunday’s game against Oakland in question. The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West and No. 1 seed in the playoffs by beating the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Eric Dungey threw for 303 yards, and Syracuse capped its first 10-win season since 2001 with a 34-18 win over West Virginia in the Camping World Bowl. Abdul Adams rushed for two touchdowns in his Syracuse debut after transferring in, and fellow transfer newcomer Trishton Jackson caught a TD pass from Dungey. West Virginia quarterback Jack Allison threw for 277 yards in his first college start.

UNDATED (AP) — Oklahoma and Notre Dame are standing in the way of Alabama-Clemson Part IV. The College Football Playoff semifinals are Saturday, with the top-ranked Crimson Tide facing No. 4 Oklahoma at the Orange Bowl in South Florida and No. 2 Clemson playing No. 3 Notre Dame at the Cotton Bowl in North Texas.

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jarrett Culver scored 19 points, first-time starter Deshawn Coprew had 13 points and 10 rebounds and No. 11 Texas Tech pulled away from Texas-Rio Grande Valley for a 71-46 victory in the Red Raiders’ final tuneup before Big 12 Conference play. The Red Raiders cranked up their signature defense in the second half and bounced back from their first loss, 69-58 to top-ranked Duke in New York eight days earlier. Texas Tech opens its Big 12 season Wednesday at West Virginia.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jase Febres scored 12 points, leading five players in double figures as Texas defeated Texas-Arlington 76-56. Kerwin Roach II and Eli Mitrou-Long scored 11 each, while Courtney Ramey and Royce Hamm Jr. had 10 apiece.

National Headlines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is now listed as questionable for their regular season finale tomorrow against Indianapolis with a playoff berth on the line. Mariota was limited yesterday for a second straight day at practice after a stinger late in the first half of last week’s 25-16 victory over Washington affected his right, throwing arm. If Mariota can’t play, backup Blaine Gabbert would start his third game this season in a battle of 9-6 teams vying for either an AFC wild-card berth or a division title.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears appear likely to get starting right guard Kyle Long back from injured reserve for tomorrow’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, although no final decision has yet been made. Long has been out since suffering a tendon injury in his right foot against the New York Jets on Oct. 28. The NFC North-champion Bears could earn a first-round playoff bye with a win and a loss by the Los Angeles Rams, while the Vikings need a win or a loss by the Philadelphia Eagles to make the playoffs as a wild card.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams has announced his retirement after 13 NFL seasons. The 35-year-old Williams spent his entire career with the Bills after being taken in the fifth round of the 2006 draft. Williams was a second-team All-Pro in 2010 and earned five Pro Bowl selections, recording 607 tackles and 48 1/2 sacks.

TORONTO (AP) — Free-agent pitcher Matt Shoemaker has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Shoemaker went 2-2 with a 4.94 ERA in seven starts with the Los Angeles Angels last season. The right-hander has been hampered by right forearm injuries over the last two years.

Friday Scores

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (7) Gonzaga 96 North Alabama 51

Final (10) Virginia Tech 85 Md.-Eastern Shore 40

Final (11) Texas Tech 71 Rio Grande 46

Final (18) Marquette 84 Southern U. 41

Final (20) NC State 97 Loyola (Md.) 64

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Chicago 101 Washington 92

Final Orlando 116 Toronto 87

Final Charlotte 100 Brooklyn 87

Final Indiana 125 Detroit 88

Final OT Atlanta 123 Minnesota 120

Final New Orleans 114 Dallas 112

Final Miami 118 Cleveland 94

Final Denver 102 San Antonio 99

Final Oklahoma City 118 Phoenix 102

Final L.A. Clippers 118 L.A. Lakers 107