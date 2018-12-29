Police: Children safe after standoff at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a standoff early Saturday.

Just before 2a.m., police responded to the 100 block of SW Fillmore in Topeka on the report of a domestic disturbance with gunshots, according to Lt. John Trimble.

As officers arrived on scene, they saw the suspect, 28-year-old Christopher Jordan Heaney, on the porch with a handgun. He immediately ran back into the residence and refused to come out.

Officers made contact with 2 victims who stated they were involved in an altercation with Heaney and that during the argument Heaney retrieved a handgun and fired one shot inside the house.

One victim was able to flee the residence immediately and run to a neighbor’s house for safety and to call 911.

A second victim was also able to leave just prior to officers coming on scene.

Officers blocked off the 100 block of SW Fillmore and set up a perimeter on the house. It was then discovered there were 2 small children inside the residence with Heaney.

Law enforcement contacted Heaney and he initially refused to come out and turn himself in.

Negotiators continued to talk with Heaney by phone and he exited the house and was taken into custody without further incident at 03:48 a.m. The children were found to be safe and were released to a family member, according to Trimble.

Heaney was taken to the Law Enforcement Center to be interviewed and then to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections where he was booked in on 2 counts of Aggravated Domestic Assault.