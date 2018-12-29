“Operation Snowplow” top story in 2018 on Great Bend Post

An October drug bust in Barton County dubbed “Operation Snowplow” had the most views of any other story in 2018 on Great Bend Post. The story was viewed 47,138 times, tops among any other article published during the past year.

In the early morning hours of Monday, October 1, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed 9 search warrants, 6 of which were in Great Bend. Officers seized 200 doses of LSD, 10 kilos of high-grade marijuana, 1.5 kilos marijuana wax, 2 ounces of black tar heroin, 160 fluid ounces of liquid codeine, 1 kilo of methamphetamine, 2 kilos suspected china white heroin, 8 oz. cocaine, 6 oz. suspected Fentanyl with a street value estimated at $500,000. 6 people were arrested.

The second most viewed story on the Post in 2018 was the arrest of 25-year old Chaz Stephens of Hoisington in connection with the death of 2-year old Iviona Lewis. The young girls body was found in rural Barton County after an extensive search by law enforcement. Stephens was in a relationship at the time with Iviona’s mother.

The third most viewed story was the murder of two vendors at the Barton County Fair in July. Five people in connection with that case are currently jailed in Barton County awaiting trial.

Number four on the 2018 list was the death of 18-year old Shealee Stover of rural Olmitz who died in an accident at the intersection of N. Washington Ave. and Juco Road after the teenager ran a stop sign and pulled in front of a northbound cement truck. After Shealee’s death, Barton County Commissioners authorized the Road and Bridge Department to take measures to hopefully make the intersection safer.

The fifth most viewed story in 2018 was the death of 36-year old Christina Sanchez of Great Bend who died in a traffic accident in Ellsworth County. 6 others were hospitalized as a result of the accident in which a semi jackknifed into the eastbound lane and struck the vehicle that was driven by Sanchez.

2018 Great Bend Post Top 50 viewed stories (Listed by title of article)

1. “Operation Snowplow” uncovers largest drug bust in Barton County in decades

2. Mom’s boyfriend held on $1M Bond for death of Barton Co. 2-year old

3. Carnival worker admits killing couple at Barton Co. fair

4. Olmitz teenager dies from accident near Juco Road in Great Bend

5. Great Bend woman dies, 4 children hospitalized after crash with semi

6. Man arrested in Great Bend for attempted first degree murder

7. Armed robbery reported at Great Bend liquor store

8. Great Bend man arrested after victim found with a gunshot wound

9. 3 from Great Bend jailed after alleged sporting goods store theft

10. Great Bend Police warning residents of thefts at Walmart

11. Several fights and a gun fired at Great Bend bar

12. Great Bend man arrested after ATV pursuit

13. Burglars get stuck in the mud just west of Hoisington

14. Man arrested from fatal hit and run accident in Great Bend

15. Traffic stop on Heizer in Great Bend ends in drug arrests of two teenagers

16. Great Bend man bitten by Cobra, arrested on drug charges

17 Great Bend man arrested for drugs a third time since November

18.Three arrested during investigation of overdose death of a Great Bend man

19. Five drug arrests made in Ellinwood

20. Update – Missing Great Bend teenager found

21. Ellinwood man arrested following search warrant for drugs and firearms

22. Barton County Attorney announces resignation & concern for county’s future

23. 2 traffic stops end with a pair of drug arrests in Great Bend

24.Three alleged burglars arrested near Claflin

25. Police release report on Barton County Fair killings

26. Hoisington man arrested after high-speed chase south of Great Bend

27. More details from riot at Larned Correctional Facility

28. Fund established for the search of Fr. Marvin Reif

29. Great Bend student suspended after making threats towards Middle School

30. Fund established for Ellinwood teenager diagnosed with cancer

31. Barton County law enforcement searching for sex offender

32. Search warrant turns over stolen firearms, drugs, and explosives in Great

33. Marmies acquires Dove Chevrolet Buick Cadillac Dealership

34. Stafford County man dead, teen hospitalized after SUV rolls

35. Birt arrested for attempted murder in Barton County

36. Former Larned State Hospital resident pleads guilty to battery

37. Two Great Bend men charged with counterfeiting

38. Drug lab explosion in Barton County explained

39. Barton County Court gives less than 10 years to man convicted for rape

40. Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for animal cruelty

41 Barton County woman formally charged in Reno County drug case

42. Two charged with attempted murder in Barton County Court

43. Dade Cannon passes away at age 14

44. Man involved with Larned kidnapping case charged

45. Another meth arrest, this time near Claflin

46. Sheriff: Suspect arrested, stolen guns recovered

47. Great Bend teen hospitalized after hit by vehicle at Pratt Veteran’s Lake

48. NOT GUILTY…Barton County Sheriff free of charge

49. 3 juveniles hospitalized after pickup rolls in Rush County

50. 3 arrested on drug charges