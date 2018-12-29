Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, December 31, 2018 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the December 17, 2018, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS:

-An Accounts Payable Register will be submitted to the Commission for the period of December 10, 2018, and ending December 26, 2018.

III. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

IV. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office. As the information has been processed, the Commission will be asked to ratify the listing.

B. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped /

Refunded Taxes:

-Ms. Zimmerman will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders

for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct

assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

C. ADA TRANSITION PLAN:

-The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which became law in the 1990s, makes

discriminating against people with disabilities unlawful. An ADA Transition Plan was developed

that identifies physical obstacles in County facilities, describes how the facilities will be made

accessible and a date for achieving compliance. The plan, in addition to naming Mr. Hathcock

as the County’s ADA Compliance Officer, contains a grievance procedure for complaints. Mr.

Hathcock will provide details.

D. TITLE VI PLAN:

-Title VI of the Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national

origin in any program or activity that receives Federal funds or other Federal financial assistance.

The plan, in addition to charging Matt Patzner, Human Resources/Financial Officer, with the

responsibility for initiating and monitoring Title VI activities, contains a complaint form. As a

recipient of federal funds, it is suggested that Barton County officially adopt the

nondiscrimination agreement. Mr. Patzner will provide details.

E. TWENTIETH JUDICIAL DISTRICT: District Coroner:

-In accordance with the Kansas Statutes Annotated, Chapter 22a, the Medical Societies in each

Judicial District are required to submit to the Board of County Commissioners of the County

with the largest population in the District, a list of persons nominated to serve a four-year term as

the District Coroner. As the Administrator’s Office was unable to locate a local medical society

within the Judicial District, Dr. Edward Jones, current District Coroner, was asked if he wished

to continue to serve in that capacity. Ellsworth, Rice, Russell and Stafford Counties were

notified that he would continue to serve the 2019 – 2022 term. Mr. Hathcock will provide

details.

F. DISTRICT CORONER: Appointment of Deputy Coroners:

-Anticipating the appointment of Dr. Jones as District Coroner, he has been asked to make

recommendations as to Deputy Coroners under the procedures outlined by Kansas Statutes and

by Resolution 2006-11, A Resolution Establishing District Coroner Procedures, as adopted May

22, 2006. Deputies are appointed to terms running concurrent with the District Coroner, January

2019 – December 2022. Mr. Hathcock will present details.

G. DISTRICT CORONER: Appointment of Special Deputy Coroners:

-Anticipating the appointment of Dr. Jones as District Coroner, he has been asked to make

recommendations as to Special Deputy Coroners under the procedures outlined by Kansas

Statutes and by Resolution 2006-11, A Resolution Establishing District Coroner Procedures, as

adopted May 22, 2006. Special Deputies are appointed to a one-year calendar term ending

December 31, 2019. Mr. Hathcock will present details.

H. RESOLUTION 2018-20: Transfer of Funds, General Fund to Teen Court:

-The Commission generally approves a transfer of $3,000.00 from the Finance General Account

of the General Fund to Teen Court with the adoption of the budget. As there is no specific

statute that allows such a transfer, it can only be made via Resolution. It is noted that Teen

Court is an intervention program under Juvenile Services, providing a mechanism for holding

youthful offenders accountable. Mr. Patzner will provide details.

I. SPECIAL ALCOHOL FUNDING: 2018 Fund Distribution:

-Barton County has solicited applications for the distribution of Special Alcohol monies. The

monies, derived from the 10% gross receipts tax on the sale of liquor in private clubs, may be

expended only for the purchase, establishment, maintenance or expansion of services or

programs whose principal purpose is alcoholism and drug abuse prevention and education,

alcohol and drug detoxification, intervention in alcohol and drug abuse or treatment of persons

who are alcoholics or drug abusers or are in danger of becoming alcoholics or drug abusers.

Following the last distribution, there is $8,514.88 available for disbursement. Applications were

accepted following a public announcement period. Mr. Hathcock will provide details.

J. APPRAISER’S OFFICE: Computer Information Concepts (CIC) Appraisal Portal:

-Through its website, Barton County provides the public with a system for viewing certain open

records. It has been suggested that the current system be replaced with CIC’s Appraisal Portal.

While the public would still have access to certain information, services would be expanded for

appraisers, bankers and realtors. For a subscription fee, those legally able to access the

information would have the ability to view more detailed data and to run certain reports. The

cost of the subscriptions would substantially offset the annual fee. Barb Esfeld, County

Appraiser, will detail the proposed improvement.

K. ROAD AND BRIDGE: Purchase of a Tilt-Deck Trailer:

-The Road and Bridge Department owns and operates two Bobcat Skid steer loaders that are

used regularly at job sites. In order to improve productivity, it is suggested that a tilt-deck trailer

be purchased to transport the equipment. After reviewing both new and used trailers,

departmental administration recommends the purchase of a 82” x 22’ PJ (TJ) trailer with two

8,000 lb. axles from Sunflower Trailer Sales. Darren Williams, County Works Director, will

provide details.

L. RECOGNITION OF SERVICE: Carey Hipp, County Counselor:

-Carey Hipp has served as County Counselor since 2017. She did not seek another year as

Counselor as she has been elected to serve as District Judge for the 20th Judicial District. Over

the last two years, Ms. Hipp has proven to be a dedicated public servant. Mr. Hathcock will

provide details.

V. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items,

including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of

personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda

meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action

may take place throughout the day.

-Barton County Office Buildings will be closed Tuesday, January 1, 2019, in observance of the

New Year’s holiday. The Landfill, the Records Division of the Sheriff’s Office and the Health

Department will also be closed during that time. Emergency services will be in normal

operation.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

DECEMBER 31, 2018

10:00 a.m. – Financial Update – Matt Patzner, Finance Officer

10:30 a.m. – Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna

Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Sheriff Brian Bellendir is

scheduled for January 3, 2019.

VI. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business

hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County

business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, January 7, 2019.

VII. ADJOURN.