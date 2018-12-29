Felon back in jail hours after release from Kan. prison

RILEY COUNTY — A Kansas felon is back in custody just hours after his release from prison.

Terry Canfield, 25, had spent time in the correctional facilities in Lansing, El Dorado and Hutchinson since 2015 after convictions for theft and a long list of disciplinary issues, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

He was released from the Hutchinson Correctional Facility on Friday, according to the KDOC.

At 11a.m. Friday, police arrested Canfield in Manhattan for alleged aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and aggravated battery, according to the Riley County Police Department arrest report.

He is being held without bond.