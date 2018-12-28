UPDATE: Body found in Kansas River identified

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a suspicious death and have identified the victim.

The body of 19-year-old Jacob D. Bouck was located approximately one mile west of Wamego on the Kansas River on Christmas Eve, according to Pottawatomie County Sheriff Greg Rait.

Sheriff’s Detectives believe that foul play may be involved in Bouck’s death.

He was last seen in the Wamego area in the early morning hours of Friday December 21st.

Thee Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting with this investigation, according to Riat.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353, online at ptsheriff.com or the Kansas Bureau of Investigations at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

