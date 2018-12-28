Police search for SW Kansas sex assault suspect’s truck

Just after 11:30 a.m. December 18, police were called to the southeast area of Garden City for a reported residential burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers went inside the residence and located an adult woman.

She told police an unknown man entered her residence armed with a weapon. Once inside, the man sexually assaulted the woman and caused significant injury to her. The suspect then fled the area. The woman was transported to St. Catherine Hospital by Finney County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was described as being approximately six-feet tall, brown eyes, dark eyebrows, and approximately 40 years old, according to police. He was clean-shaven, and of slim build, wearing a brown Carhartt style coat and a stocking hat. The man was wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt with unknown wording printed on the front and had a light gray t-shirt underneath. He was wearing a brown watch on his left wrist and had a large tattoo on the front of his chest. He also had three tattoos on his right ribcage where each of the three appeared to be similar to each other.

The truck is missing a rear passenger-side center hubcap. If you have any information on who the driver of this vehicle is or where this truck is located, please notify the Garden City Police Department immediately. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,500.00 for information leading to an arrest in this investigation.