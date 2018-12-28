Police: Kan. robbery suspect aimed rifle from green Honda

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday, police responded to the 2018 SE California Avenue in Topeka on a report of an aggravated robbery to an individual, according to Lt. John Trimble.

The victims stated that a subject described as a Hispanic male in a green Honda Civic aimed a rifle at the victims and demanded their wallets.

One victim gave the suspect a wallet and the suspect drove away eastbound on SE 21st from California Avenue.

Police officers were in the area as the call came in and were able to stop the suspect vehicle in the 1100 block of SE Golden.

The suspect, 22 year old Salvador Parga Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident. He was brought to the Law Enforcement Center and later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the charge of Aggravated Robbery.