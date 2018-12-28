Miles finalizes Jayhawk football staff

A month after being introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Kansas, Les Miles completed his staff announcing the hiring of tight ends coach Jeff Hecklinski.

The offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator at FCS program Indiana State the previous two years, Hecklinski also worked previously as the receivers coach and assistant head coach at Michigan, Miles’ alma mater.

Miles previously announced his plans to keep running backs coach Tony Hull and former defensive coordinator Clint Bowen, now the safeties coach, in place as the only holdovers from Beaty’s final staff.

With the addition of Hecklinski, Miles now has all 10 of his full-time, on-field position coaches in place for the 2019 season.

KU’s five offensive assistants are: coordinator Chip Lindsey, receivers coach Emmett Jones, running backs coach Hull, offensive line coach Luke Meadows and tight ends coach Hecklinski.

The Jayhawks’ four defensive assistants are: coordinator and linebackers coach D.J. Eliot, D-line coach Kwahn Drake, safeties coach Bowen and defensive backs coach Chevis Jackson.

Mike Ekeler is KU’s special teams coordinator.