Man dead, woman critically injured in Kansas house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Topeka house fire has left a man dead and a woman critically injured.

The fire started Friday morning in a neighborhood in the northeast part of the city. Fire Department Christ Commander Chris Herrera says crews responded after someone knocked on the door of the nearby fire station to report the blaze.

He says the woman was rescued and rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately released, including the man’s name and the cause of the fire.