UPDATE: Police continue search for suspects after shots fired at Kan. mall

JOHNSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating gunfire at a Kansas mall and asking the public to help identify two persons of interest in the case.

Just after 8:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of shots fired outside the Oak Park Mall, 1121 West 95th Street.

According to a media release, an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot was struck by gunfire. Police released security camera images of persons of interest in the case.

The shooting prompted the mall to close. Some shoppers and employees were locked in stores. Police released them just after 9:30p.m.

The mall reopened on Thursday.

The gunfire comes two months after a scuffle led to shots being fired outside the mall’s food court entrance. One man is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

We'd like to thank @OverlandPark_PD, @OlathePolice and @LenexaPolice for their quick response. We will work with Overland Park Police as they continue their investigation.

Oak Park Mall will resume regular hours tomorrow, opening at 10am.

