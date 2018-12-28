Kan. bank robbery suspect used pepper spray on employees

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a bank robbery and asking for help to identify a suspect.

Just before noon December 21, police responded to an aggravated robbery at the Southwest National Bank, in the 3100 block of South Seneca in Wichita, according to Officer Paul Cruz.

Bank employees reported an unknown suspect entered the business pointing a handgun at them and demanding money. Money was given to the suspect who also peppered sprayed the employees prior to fleeing.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5-foot-9, medium to heavy set, wearing a skull mask, black hoodie, gray sweat pants and black shoes.

The suspect is believed to be driving a Ford Explorer with Kansas tag number 297KYP. The tag is reported stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Crime Stoppers at 316 267-2111 or 911.