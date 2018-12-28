Golden Belt Community Foundation announces community grant recipients

Golden Belt Community Foundation is pleased to announce that $13,000 recently was awarded for grants that benefit communities in the Golden Belt area.

Golden Belt Community Foundation’s competitive grants receive applications from several area nonprofits with a variety of programs and projects. Awards are based on projects most closely aligned with specific grant criteria and available funding. Funds awarded in this grant cycle aimed to support a wide-variety of needs in Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford County that serve the community at large, including but not limited to, quality of life improvements, arts and culture, enhancing community destination points, charitable economic opportunity, and planning and development. Favorable projects leverage matching funds and partnerships for greater community impact.

The two community projects awarded funding were:

$4,000 – City of Larned Golden Belt Community Improvement Endowment Fund and Amos Bayer Endowment Fund

The grant will support the Moffett Stadium renovation, in partnership with Larned Pride, the Noon Lions Club, Larned Rec Commission, and the City of Larned. Built in 1937, the iconic Moffett Stadium is over 80 years old and in need of repairs. The locker rooms will be sealed to prevent further water damage. Other plans include replacing the batting cages.

$9,000 – PLAY – Parents Leading Active Youth, Inc. in partnership with the Stafford Recreation Commission Amos Bayer Endowment Fund

The Stafford Recreation Commission recently updated, repaired and remodeled a building in Stafford that will become a public recreation center. Funds will assist with repairs to the Stafford Recreation Building roof. These repairs make it possible for PLAY and the Stafford Recreation to move forward with plans to make the center a community destination point for recreation and fitness, public events and educational projects for all ages.

Golden Belt Community Foundation exists to provide non-profit organizations in central Kansas with a permanent source of support and to serve as a vehicle for charitable giving for donors. GBCF serves the counties of Barton, Pawnee, Rush, and Stafford. For more information about Golden Belt Community Foundation, call (620) 792-3000 or visit their website at www.goldenbeltcf.org.