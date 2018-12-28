Friday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs can win the AFC West for the third straight time and earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a win over Oakland on Sunday. But they’ve already squandered two shots at clinching the division and the Raiders are playing the best they have all season.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs linebacker Dee Ford and defensive tackle Chris Jones have been the lone bright spots in a defense that has struggled all season. Both will be due big contracts in the near future, though neither is thinking about that with a crucial game against Oakland awaiting in Week 17. Win and they will have a week off as the No. 1 seed.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Back in September, Iowa State was sitting at 1-3 with a record that looked like the Cyclones of old. The season appeared to be on the brink of collapse with a canceled game, an injured senior quarterback and two straight losses out of the gate. Then came a change to freshman quarterback Brock Purdy, a win streak and the Cyclones’ best finish in the Big 12. A win over Washington State in the Alamo Bowl on Friday night would cap one of Iowa State’s best seasons in decades.

HOUSTON (AP) — Charlie Brewer threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns, the second a tiebreaking 52-yarder in the fourth quarter, and ran for 109 yards and another score to help Baylor beat Vanderbilt 45-38 in the Texas Bowl. Brewer connected with Marques Jones for the 52-yard stroke that that made it 45-38 with less than two minutes left. The Bears then stopped Vanderbilt on fourth-and-5 to secure the victory.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence will not play against No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl after the NCAA confirmed a suspension for a failed test for performance-enhancing drugs, possibly ending the highly touted junior’s college career. Lawrence was one of three Clemson players who tested positive for ostarine, a substance used to treat osteoporosis that can act like an anabolic steroid.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Kyler Murray knows his future plans, rest, fluids and a football game this weekend. From there, it’s still a mystery. Oklahoma’s quarterback and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner is still dealing with a cough and some sniffles, two days before the fourth-ranked Sooners will face top-ranked Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Orange Bowl. He insists that’s his lone focus, despite the fascination about whether he’ll play football, baseball or both professionally.

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James has been selected as The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year. James went to the NBA Finals for the eighth consecutive year before leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers in the biggest free-agent move of the summer. He received 78 points in balloting by U.S. editors and news directors, 32 more than Red Sox outfielder and runner-up Mookie Betts.

UNDATED (AP) — Jonathan Taylor ran for 205 yards and a touchdown as Wisconsin ripped Miami, 35-3 in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Charlie Brewer’s 52-yard touchdown pass to Marques Jones broke a tie with under two minutes to play in Baylor’s 45-38 victory over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl. Duke has won the Independence Bowl as Daniel Jones threw for 423 yards and five touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ 56-27 rout of Temple.

Thursday Scores

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Houston 127 Boston 113

Final Milwaukee 112 N-Y Knicks 96

Final Sacramento 117 L.A. Lakers 116

Final OT Portland 110 Golden State 109

Final Philadelphia 114 Utah 97