Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/27)

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:24 p.m. an accident was reported at 3rd Street & Kiowa Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (12/27)

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:53 a.m. an accident was reported at 2908 29th Street.

At 4:04 p.m. an accident was reported in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue.

Burglary / In Progress

At 5:26 p.m. a report of seeing lights on inside the residence at 1036 Madison Street was made.