Alex Delton transfers to UTEP

Alex Delton, a Hays native, announced he is transferring to The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

The redshirt junior and team captain made the announcement on his personal Twitter account Thursday. Due to graduate transfer rules, Delton will be available to play immediately at his next school.

He will be joining his former Kansas State offensive coordinator Dana Dimel, who took over as head coach of the Miners in 2018.

Delton played in 20 games for the Wildcats over his tenure in Manhattan, making six starts. His most well-known moment was coming off the bench to lead Kansas State to a Cactus Bowl victory in 2017 over UCLA, a game that saw him rush for 158 yards and take home offensive MVP honors.

In 2018, he was unable to beat out Skylar Thompson for the starting QB job but Bill Snyder still named him a team captain for the season. Delton still made two starts over his final season in Manhattan, including leading the Wildcats to a come from behind win over Kansas in this year’s Sunflower Showdown.