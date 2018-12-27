Thursday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was perhaps the biggest wild card for Kansas City entering the season. But the first-year starter, and now an MVP candidate, has been perhaps the most consistent player for the Chiefs as they seek an AFC West title and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas was supposed to have an easy run to its 15th consecutive Big 12 title. But the emergence of Texas Tech and Oklahoma coupled with solid play from Kansas State and TCU have turned their road into a bumpy one. It begins with a showdown between the Jayhawks and Sooners next week, when the double-round-robin slate begins.

PHOENIX (AP) — Jonathan Song kicked a 27-yard field goal in overtime after being replaced for a potential winning kick at the end of regulation, lifting TCU to a wild 10-7 win over California in the Cheez-It Bowl. TCU had a chance to win it in regulation, sending out Song for a 44-yard field goal. He was replaced by Cole Bunce, who hooked the kick wide left. Song won it after TCU had the game’s ninth interception to open overtime.

PHOENIX (AP) — California safety Jaylinn Hawkins set a bowl record with three interceptions and was named defensive MVP in the Golden Bears’ 10-7 overtime loss to TCU in the interception-filled Cheez-It Bow on Wednesday.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa have struck up a friendship over the past several weeks, which shouldn’t be surprising considering how much time the quarterbacks have spent alongside one another. They were in Atlanta together at a college football awards show, where Tagovailoa won the Maxwell Award. They were in New York a few days later for the Heisman Trophy presentation, where Murray won. Maybe it’s fitting they’ll be center-stage again at Saturday’s Orange Bowl.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray missed his scheduled media availability at the Orange Bowl because of what the team says is an illness. Murray was able to go through practice with the Sooners on Tuesday, and the nature of his illness was not disclosed. The fourth-ranked Sooners take on No. 1 Alabama in a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup on Saturday night.

DALLAS (AP) — As the offenses hum along, defensive coordinator has become the toughest job in college football, often the targets for frustrated fans whose teams just can’t seem to get a stop. No. 4 Oklahoma reached the College Football Playoff, where the Sooners will face No. 1 Alabama, after replacing its defensive coordinator halfway through the season. On the bright side, the pay is great. This season nine of the 10 highest paid assistant coaches in college football this season were on the defensive side

National Headlines

DALLAS (AP) — The First Responder Bowl had to be canceled due to the threat of severe weather after a delay of nearly 90 minutes. Boston College was leading Boise State 7-0 with 5:08 remaining in the first quarter when play was stopped. The delay came not long after AJ Dillon ran 19 yards for a touchdown. NCAA spokesman J.D. Hamilton said via email that it was believed to be the first bowl canceled by weather.

UNDATED (AP) — Minnesota and TCU won their bowl games on Wednesday. Mohamed Ibrahim ran for career-high 224 yards and two touchdowns as the Golden Gophers silenced Georgia Tech, 34-10 in the Quick Lane Bowl at Detroit. Jonathan Song kicked a 27-yard field goal in overtime to send Horned Frogs past California, 10-7 in the Cheez-It Bowl at Phoenix.

Wednesday Scores

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

