Suspect jailed after 100-mph chase on I-70

GEARY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a Wednesday chase on Interstate 70.

The pursuit started at the Fort Riley exit on Interstate 70 after report of an alleged stolen license plate on a 1999 Jeep Cherokee, according to the Geary County Sheriff’s Department. The chase at speeds of 100-miles-per-hour continued to the Abilene exit in Dickinson County.

Just before 4p.m., authorities stopped the Jeep and arrested 38-year-old Scott Keady, of Kansas City, Missouri.

He is being held on suspicion of Fleeing and Eluding, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, two counts Possession of Stolen Property, Driving while License Revoked, Passing on the Left, Improper Driving on Laned Roadway, No Turn Signal, Speeding, Reckless Driving, Possession of Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

There were no injuries reported, according to the sheriff’s department.