Sheriff: Driving conditions becoming hazardous in Barton County

The post-Christmas storm is making traveling back from the holiday challenging. While much of the snow accumulation is happening to the west, Barton County is still undergoing its share of hazardous driving conditions.

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir says the road surfaces are freezing, making driving on many streets questionable.

Bellendir urges anyone that slides off the road with or without damage to call 911 so an officer can assist with traffic.

Multiple blizzard, winter storm, and wind warnings are issued throughout the state with some areas in western Kansas expected to receive up to eight inches of snow. Visit kandrive.org to view road conditions throughout the state before traveling.

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer Wednesday afternoon issued a State of Disaster Emergency declaration for the state in response to the winter storm that will be impacting portions of western Kansas.