Porcupine euthanized at Great Bend zoo

The death of a porcupine at Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo over the holidays came unexpected according to Curator Sara Hamlin.

On Sunday, December 23, the zoo staff noticed that Chunga the porcupine had watery and swollen eyes. Antibiotics were given but by the next day Chunga was almost completely unresponsive. The veterinarians came in Monday and did not know exactly what was happening with the porcupine, but knew he was unlikely to recover.

Hamlin says a necropsy was performed by the veterinarian to determine the official illness.

At 15 and a half years old, Chunga was euthanized after appearing to suffer from kidney failure.

There is still one porcupine left at the zoo named Kojack. Hamlin says the two porcupines did not get along so there are no plans to replace Chunga.

Hamlin says the average life expectancy for an African Crested Porcupine is 18-20 years, but Chunga could have been older than 15 and a half based on the age estimate when he arrived in Great Bend as an adult.