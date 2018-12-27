UPDATE: Kan. man held on $2M Bond in fatal Christmas Day shooting

GEARY COUNTY —Bond has been set at $2 million for 33-year old Dorian Green, Junction City in a Geary County District Court murder case.

Green was arrested Christmas evening on suspicion of First Degree Murder in the Christmas Day shooting of Jenna Schafer, 31, Junction City. A status check / preliminary hearing has been scheduled in Geary County District Court for Green on January 8th, although it is not unusual after the status check for the initial preliminary hearing setting to be continued to a later date.

Police reported that they responded to 948 grant Avenue Number 154 on Christmas Day where they found Schafer dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Green was arrested several hours later.

