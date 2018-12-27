Man charged in Kan. child rape arrested in California

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A man charged more than a decade ago with child rape in Kansas has been arrested.

48-year-old Javier Vera-Santos made his first court appearance Wednesday in Johnson County. He was arrested in California this month and returned to Kansas.

He was charged with one count of child rape in July 2006 in Johnson County. A warrant was issued for his arrest, but county authorities say they had information that Vera-Santos, who was born in Mexico City, left the country.

Charges allege Vera-Santos raped a child younger than 14 from July 2003 to January 2006. An Associated Press message seeking comment from his public defender was not immediately returned Thursday.

Vera-Santos’ bond is set at $100,000. He’s due in court Jan. 3.