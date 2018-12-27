Dateline – Hoisington

Kenneth Herbert Bieker, 81, of Hoisington, Kansas, former Wallace, KS resident, passed away at his home Wednesday, December 26, 2018.

He was born October 26, 1937, in Hays, KS to Herbert Leo and Amelia Josephine (Staab) Bieker. He was the second born child out of six and the only son. He attended school thru 1st grade at Coddell KS, where he had to walk to school uphill, in the cold, both ways. Then he moved to grade school in Wallace, KS until the 6th grade, then attended school in Sharon Springs until he graduated in 1955. When he was young, he was a member of 4H, raising beef calves. He enjoyed playing football and running track in school.

After graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and traveled the world, earning a rank of Petty Officer First Class E6 (Engineman). He was aboard the USS Comstock and sailed to places such as Hawaii, Japan, Hong Kong, China, and the Philippines, and earned his certificate for crossing the equator. While in the service, Ken attended Nashville Auto-Diesel College in Tennessee for Diesel Mechanics. After his honorable discharge in October 1961, he returned home and worked for his dad on the farm near Wallace, KS.

He married Linda Louise Connolly on March 3, 1963. They moved to a dairy farm near Houston, Missouri and milked cows. In 1964, they moved back to Sharon Springs, KS and Ken worked for Witzel & Rhea, working on tractors. In 1972, the family moved to the farm near Wallace where they lived and worked. Ken and Linda were blessed with eight wonderful children during their 55 years of marriage: Peggy Lynn, Barbara Sue, Larry Leon, Lori Ann, Angela Louise, Monte Lee, Melissa Kaye, and Martin William. They retired in 2003 and moved to Hoisington, KS, where they resided at the time of his death.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Peggy, and his sisters Yvonne Hileman and Joyce Engel.

He is survived by his wife Linda of Hoisington; children Bobbi Griffin of Wakeeny, KS, Larry (Susan) of Larned, KS, Lori Ann Ross of Okay, OK, Angie Meye of Bastrop, TX, Monte of Salina, KS, Melissa White of Curtis, NE, and Marty (Nicole) of Great Bend, KS; sisters Wanda Kupfner of Knoxville, TN, Cheri (Bob) Thummel and Cindy (Bill) Foley, both of Salina, KS; 24 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and all who knew him.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with Vigil and Rosary at 7 p.m. Friday, all at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 29, 2018, celebrated by Father Don Bedore. Burial will follow in Hoisington City Cemetery with military honors conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to the Hoisington EMS in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.