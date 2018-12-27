Great Bend Post

Kansas teen dead, 3 hospitalized after I-70 crash

LOGAN COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 10a.m. Thursday in Logan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Peterbilt semi driven by Goodine, Robert Charles Goodine, 50, Bartlesville, OK., was westbound on Interstate 70 ten miles east of Colby.

The semi rear-ended a 2018 GMC Yukon driven by Justin Blaire Buerge, 42, Overland Park. The collision pinned the SUV against the guardrail.

Buerge and passengers in the SUV Trisha Marie Buerge, 40, Jackson Buerge, 16, and Maxwell Buerge, 9, all of Overland Park were transported to the Logan County Hospital were Jackson died.

Godine was not injured. All five were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.