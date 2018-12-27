Friday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A “America in the Morning”
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-8:30A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A K-State Research and Extension Show – Three shows in one
Plantorama – “Firewood Heat Values”
Sound Living – “Setting Financial Goals”
Outbound Kansas – “The Farm Bill and Wildlife”
9A-10A Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Jim Wiesemeyer, Shaun Haney, and Pam Johnson are all on this week’s “Free for All”.
11A-12P Health Insurance Advocate Show
12P-12:30 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:30-4P Music City Bowl – Purdue vs Auburn
4P-8P Camping World Bowl – West Virginia vs Syracuse
8P-MID Alamo Bowl – Iowa State vs Washington State