Burns joins USD 428 as accountant

BUSINESS NEWS

USD 428 announces and welcomes Traci Burns as the district’s new accountant. Burns started at USD 428 in late 2018 and brings CPA experience as well as corporate accounting.

USD 428 has an annual operating budget of $60 million and 700 employees.

“USD 428 has a strong financial foundation,” said Khris Thexton, USD 428 superintendent. “Traci’s expertise will ensure our financial operations support the vision and goals set by the board of education and move us into the future.”

Burns grew up in Oakley, KS. She received a bachelor’s of science in business administration from Kansas State University before completing her Masters of Accountancy in 2012. Traci met her husband, Logan Burns at KSU and the couple lived in Kansas City before relocating to Great Bend. Her career experience includes time at KPMG, LLC in Kansas City, Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, and most recently Benefit Management, Inc. here in Great Bend.

Traci and Logan have one daughter, Nora (2), with another child expected in May of 2019.

“When my daughter starts school in a few years, and for the next 20+ years, what’s going on with the school district is going to affect my family greatly,” said Burns. “As a parent, resident, and now as an employee, I’m personally invested in how the district is receiving and using its funding and look forward to supporting the financial operations of USD 428.”

To ensure a seamless transition, Burns is working closely with Jan Keeley, assistant financial manager, who will retire in February after a 20-year career with USD 428.