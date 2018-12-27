Billie J. Slemp, 85, La Crosse, Kansas, died Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at Rush County Memorial Hospital Intermediate Swing Bed, La Crosse, Kansas.

Mrs. Slemp was born April 3, 1933, in Olinger, Virginia, the daughter of Harme and Sarah (McClancy) Greene. She was a resident of Rush County, Kansas, since 1984, moving there from Florida. She was a homemaker.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church.

On September 22, 1949, she married James B. Slemp at Pennington Gap, Virginia.

Survivors include: her husband, James Slemp, La Crosse, Kansas; one son, Joseph Slemp (Linda), La Crosse, Kansas; one daughter, Nancy Bollermann, Perry, Florida; three grandchildren, Jeremy Slemp (Ashley), Bison, Kansas, Lacy Quake (Andrew), Three Rivers, Michigan, and Ron Reed (April), La Crosse, Kansas; and six great grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son in law, Paul Bollermann; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 30, 2018, from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas.

Funeral service will be Monday, December 31, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse, Kansas, with Pastor Tom Ferch officiating. Interment will be in the La Crosse City Cemetery, La Crosse, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorials to the Rush County Memorial Hospital Intermediate Swing Bed, La Crosse, Kansas.

Condolences or remembrances may be left for the family at www.charterfunerals.com/locations/janousek-lacrosse.php.

Arrangements were by Janousek Funeral Home, 719 Pine Street, P O Box 550, La Crosse, Kansas 67548, 785/222-2517.