BCYP Mixer on Jan. 11

Members of the Barton County Young Professionals (BCYP) group are invited to join Animal Medical Center for their BCYP Mixer on January 11 at 6 p.m. The event will be held at AMC, located at 622 McKinley Street in Great Bend. AMC has a fun evening planned with games, giveaways, and great food and drinks!

Activities include Minute-To-Win-It games such as a cornhole guessing game, radiograph guessing game, and horseshoe toss game. Throughout the evening, BCYP members will have a chance to win $250 gift cards from P & S Security and High Call Outfitters, as well as $20 Chamber gift certificates. Mark your calendars to make sure you don’t miss out on a fun-filled evening at Animal Medical Center!

Barton County Young Professionals (BCYP) exists to provide leadership, networking & volunteer opportunities. BCYP is a free membership organization for anyone 21-40ish who lives or works in the Barton County area. Over 750 individuals currently participate in BCYP membership. To learn more about the benefits of membership or to see an event schedule, visit www.BartonYP.com or call the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development at 620-792-2401.