Arkansas charges dropped against 4 carnival workers in Great Bend murder

VAN BUREN, Ark— An Arkansas judge has dismissed local charges against four carnival workers suspected in the deaths of a retired couple for the July deaths of 78-year-old Alfred Carpenter and 79-year-old Pauline Carpenter who were working at the Barton County Fair in Great Bend.

Investigators say one suspect texted the others posing as a carnival mafia boss and ordered them to kill the couple.

The suspects were originally charged in Arkansas with abuse of a corpse and other crimes after the couple’s bodies were found in Arkansas.

Prosecutors asked that the Arkansas charges be dropped because the suspects have been extradited to Great Bend. A Crawford County judge granted the motion last week.

The suspects are 52-year-old Kimberly Younger and 54-year-old Michael Fowler Jr., both of Florida; and 35-year-old Rusty Frasier and 38-year-old Christine Tenney of Texas.

Fowler Jr., is being held on a Barton County District Court warrant for capital murder, two counts of murder in the first degree and theft. Bond set at $1,000,000.

Frasier is being held on a Barton County District Court warrant for capital murder, two counts of murder in the first degree. Bond set at $1,000,000.

Younger is being held for capital murder, two counts of murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, solicitation to commit first degree murder and theft. Bond set at $1,000,000.

Tenney is being held on a Barton County District Court warrant for three counts of obstruction. Bond set at $300,000.

In addition, 31-year-old Thomas Drake of Van Buren, Arkansas is being held a Barton County District Court warrant for obstructing apprehension. Bond set at $300,000.

-The AP contributed to this report.