Wednesday Sports Headlines

PHOENIX (AP) — Expect a defensive battle in the desert when California and TCU meet at the Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix. The Bears and Horned Frogs are among the nation’s best defenses and both teams have struggled on offense. Says TCU coach Gary Patterson: “I’ll be honest with you, it is a great matchup. Both teams kind of come at you.”

PHOENIX (AP) — California, TCU looking to close out 2018 season on a high note at Cheez-It Bowl after struggling to get there. The Horned Frogs had to win their regular-season finale to earn bowl eligibility. The Bears won two of their final three to become bowl eligible in their second season under coach Justin Wilcox.

HONOLULU (AP) — Alex Robinson had 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists and TCU withstood a late rally to beat Indiana State 83-69 in the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic. TCU led 40-30 at halftime behind a balanced scoring attack as nine of the 10 Frogs who played scored.

National Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Kuzmascored a team-high 19 points and the Los Angeles Lakers won at Golden State for the first time in 12 tries by blasting the Warriors, 127-101. The Lakers finished the game without LeBron James, who had 17 points, 13 rebounds and five assists before suffering a strained left groin 4:09 into the second half. James slipped under the Golden State basket while trying for a loose ball.

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving provided 40 points and 10 rebounds as the Boston Celtics outlasted the Philadelphia 76ers, 121-114 in overtime. Irving tied the game with 20 seconds left in regulation and nailed back-to-back 3-pointers in OT to put the Celtics ahead to stay. Joel Embiid led with 34 points and 16 rebounds for the Sixers, who were ahead 113-108 with 3:33 remaining.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks were winners in their first Christmas Day game in 41 years as Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a game-high 30 points and a team-best 14 rebounds in a 109-95 downing of the Knicks in New York. Antetokounmpo dropped in 11 points while Milwaukee outscored New York 36-22 in the third quarter to take an 84-65 lead into the final period. Brook Lopez finished with 20 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 17 in Milwaukee’s fifth win in six games.

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden poured in 40 points and Clint Capela had a double-double as the Houston Rockets won for the seventh time in eight games, 113-109 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden scored at least 40 points for the seventh straight game and became the first player to score 40 or more points on Christmas since Kevin Durant had 44 for the Thunder in 2010. Capela had 16 points and tied a season high with 23 rebounds to help the Rockets take over the Southwest Division lead despite an 11-14 start.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz won for the fifth time in their last six home games behind Rudy Gobert’s 18 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks in a 117-96 romp over Portland. Donovan Mitchell added 19 points and Joe Ingles chipped in 15 points, seven boards and five assists to help the Jazz beat the Blazers for the second time in five days. Damian Lillard had a team-high 20 points for Portland, which shot just 39 percent.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the MRI results tells The Associated Press that Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay’s season is over after tests showed he sustained major damage to his right wrist in Monday’s loss at Oakland. It also appears unlikely he’ll be able to play in the Pro Bowl next month after becoming the first undrafted offensive rookie in NFL history to earn a Pro Bowl selection. Lindsay finishes the season with 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns.

Tuesday Scores

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Milwaukee 109 N-Y Knicks 95

Final Houston 113 Oklahoma City 109

Final OT Boston 121 Philadelphia 114

Final L.A. Lakers 127 Golden State 101

Final Utah 117 Portland 96