Waterline replacement project nearing completion

A project that began in September of 2017 is nearing completion in the city of Great Bend. The $6 million dollar waterline replacement project that consisted of replacing nearly 40,000 linear feet of pipe is 95% complete according to City Administrator Kendal Francis.

Unlike a large construction project that takes place above ground, Francis says replacing water lines is something that cannot be seen after the work is done. Despite the lack of aesthetics, it was and will be in the future an important focus of the city.

The work included replacing water mains that were old, copper, cast iron and too thin with new longer lasting plastic pipe. The contractor for the project has been APAC out of Hutchinson who will finish the project ahead of schedule.