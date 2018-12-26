Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include Leilani Schenkel, Executive Director of Almost Home.

9A-10A Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – “Newsmakers”

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Gusts include Barton County Health Director Shelly Schneider. (Encore Presentation)

11:30-Noon “Focus on Ellinwood” hosted by Nancy Baird. Nancy will have an update on what is happening in Ellinwood and visit with those who are making it happen. (Encore Presentation)

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-3:30 Dave Ramsey Show

3:30-7P Pinstripe Bowl – Miami vs Wisconsin

7P-11P Texas Bowl – Baylor vs Vanderbilt

11P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”