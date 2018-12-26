The effect of trade tariff’s on healthcare

We have heard a good deal about how the United State’s trade war with China is affecting different parts of the U.S. economy including agriculture, but we haven’t hear much about how tariff’s are affecting health care in the country. Research done by the American Action Forum examined the overall effect of tariffs specifically on U.S. health care when it comes to medical equipment. Kansas 1st District Congressman Roger Marshall realizes the effect the trade war is having on all sectors of the economy but says a line in the sand needs to be drawn somewhere.

That AAF report shows that tariffs against China will impact nearly $1.8 billion of medical imports each year. Both medical practitioners and consumers of medical services can expect to shoulder the burden of these costs. To the extent that providers face an increased cost in acquiring medical equipment, they will try to recoup those costs through higher prices to patients. The immediate impact on patients will depend primarily on whether they hold insurance, what kind of insurance they hold, and the generosity of their insurance plans.