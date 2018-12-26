Sheriff: Body found in Kansas River

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death.

Just after 10a.m. December 24, Pottawatomie County Dispatch received a report of a body in the Kansas River, approximately 1/2 mile West of Wamego, according to Sheriff Greg Riat.

Deputies, Wamego police and Wildlife and Parks units responded to the area as well as Wamego Fire and Pottawatomie County EMS.

Sheriff Water Rescue launched from the Wamego boat ramp heading west up the Kansas River, according to Riat.

Authorities located the body of a deceased man approximately one mile west of Wamego near the north bank of the Kansas River.

With the assistance of the Manhattan Fire Water Rescue, the victim was recovered from the water. The cause of death of the victim is pending completion of an autopsy.

The identity of the victim will be released pending positive identification.

The death at this time is being investigated as suspicious, according to Riat.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information on this incident contact to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353, or leave a crime tip at ptsheriff.com